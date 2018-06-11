By MaryAnn Martinez
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many of the DFW area’s 100,000 Koreans Americans dropped what they doing to watch the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In Dallas’ Korea Town, a Korean cook rolling sushi was glued to the TV, watching the pair shake hands.

The Singapore Summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is getting underway. (CBS)

Diners also looked up from their Korean barbecue to watch in amazement.

“They are very eager to see what’s going to happen because they are directly related on our lives, the future, the peace of Korean Peninsula,” said Brian Park of the Dallas Korean Association.

Most of the Koreans who live in the United States came from South Korea. They consider North and South Korea the same people separated by politics.

Most Korean-Americans want North Korea to get rid of its nuclear program, reunification of the Korean Peninsula and human rights guarantees for North Korea. Human rights will be discussed at the summit, much to the disappointment of Korean American David Park.

“That’s a big mistake,” said David Park. “North Korea has had a history of brutality toward its own people that we need to address.”

With little ground work done by diplomats, David Park fears the summit is simply a photo opportunity.

screen shot 2018 06 11 at 8 06 49 pm Korean Americans In DFW Glued To Singapore Summit

“We just don’t know what to expect,” said David Park. “I mean, you have two world leaders who are known for their mercurial personalities. Anything could turn on a dime.”

Brian Park, who is part of a South Korean government advisory board about how to bring about reunification, was more optimistic.

“As a Korean American who has a lot of family there, I have to have hope,” said Brian Park.

