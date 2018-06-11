FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new twist in the case of the so-called ‘serial squatters.’

A couple earned that nickname after racking up more than a decade of evictions. A Consumer Justice investigation last November showed how William and Heather Schwab moved from home to home, lying on applications and then refusing to pay rent. They owe families tens of thousands of dollars.

Now, both Schwabs are behind bars.

Heather Schwab was arrested on theft charges after landlords in Colorado reported two evictions there.

Days later, police picked up William Schwab on a sexual assault charge out of Dallas County. Police in Addison said that a young woman made the report in August; she said that she was a teenager when the assault happened in 2015.

Extradition proceedings are underway to bring William Schwab back to Texas. Heather Schwab could also be extradited after her Colorado criminal case is complete. Police said that the couple’s children are now with relatives.