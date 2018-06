Missing Air Force Officer Found In California After Vanishing 35 Years AgoA high-ranking Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance who disappeared 35 years ago has been found in California.

No Bomb Found At White Settlement Home After Man's SuicideAfter a suicide in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police responded to the victim's home in White Settlement and started to suspect that there could be an explosive device inside.

Weatherford Firefighter Dies While Assisting In West TexasA Weatherford firefighter has died after assisting in firefighting operations in West Texas, the department said Sunday.

Alleged Top Mexican Drug Cartel Leader To Be SentencedA former Texas high school football player who authorities say rose to the top ranks of a Mexican drug cartel is set to be sentenced on drug and money laundering charges.

IHOP Reveals The Mystery Of IHOB: The B Stands For BurgersThe mystery of IHOB has been revealed. IHOP said Monday that it is temporarily changing its branding to IHOB with the B standing for burgers. It's only a marketing campaign.

Former North Texas Teacher Sent To Prison For Having Sex With StudentKatherine Harper pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between teacher and student.

Carrollton Murder Suspect Arrested After Fleeing To MexicoThe suspect in the murder of a Carrollton man was arrested after he fled to Mexico, authorities say.

TEA Releases Letter Outlining Ways Educators Can Make Schools SaferSince the Santa Fe high school shooting, state leaders have been working on ways to improve school security.

Robert De Niro Bleeped At Tony Awards For Trump F-BombWith a bleep on live television and double fists raised in the air, Robert De Niro got the theater crowd on its feet at the Tony Awards with an expletive-laden denunciation of Donald Trump.

Nationwide Strike Would Deliver Financial Blow To UPSAn extended work stoppage could cost the delivery giant UPS hundreds of millions of dollars, while also delaying shipments across the U.S.