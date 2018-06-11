ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Live! is holding a massive job fair on Wednesday, June 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

All parking lots will be open and free for job applicants.

Texas Live! is looking to hire every position from entry level to management including services, music entertainment specialists and marketing experts.

The entertainment complex between Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium is expected to be open by the end of the year.

Pre-registration for the job fair is required. To do so, click here.