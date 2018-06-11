  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Globe Life Park, Job fair, Jobs, Local TV, Texas Live!

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Live! is holding a massive job fair on Wednesday, June 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Globe Life Park.

All parking lots will be open and free for job applicants.

Texas Live! is looking to hire every position from entry level to management including services, music entertainment specialists and marketing experts.

The entertainment complex between Globe Life Park and AT&T Stadium is expected to be open by the end of the year.

Pre-registration for the job fair is required.  To do so, click here.

texaslive e1474403843505 Texas Live! Is Hiring

Texas Live! (The Cordish Companies)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s