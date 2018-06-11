WATCH:The Singapore Summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested 26-year-old Jessica Pratt for the hit-and-run death of popular Deep Ellum bartender Ian Brooks.

She’s facing a charge of “accident involving death,” a felony.

Jessica Pratt

Jessica Pratt

Ian Brooks left Brick & Bones early Saturday morning, May 19 after his Friday night shift as general manager and barkeep.

Ian Brooks

Ian Brooks

Brooks was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the Northbound lanes of I-75 around 3:40 am when Pratt allegedly crashed into him from behind, according to police.

“He was a loving, loving guy,” said the owner of Brick & Bones, Cliff Edgar days after the tragedy. “A genuine and authentic person.”

Last week, on the day Ian Brooks planned to celebrate his 26th birthday, his friends instead gathered to pay tribute to a life cut short.

People filled Trees Bar in Deep Ellum, buying raffle tickets and eyeing items up for auction to raise money to compensate Brooks’ family and co-workers for time missed from work.

“They always say the good die young and in this case it’s extremely true,” said Brandy Alexander, Brooks’ girlfriend, who was set to move in with him later this week. He called her the night he died, as he left work.

