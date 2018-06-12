BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a deadly road rage shooting in Burleson faces new charges Tuesday after he was arrested. He now faces charges of tampering with evidence and felony possession of a firearm.

Officials in Burleson are expected to release additional details on how the shooting played out when it happened on Monday. According to police, they found the suspect because of another call to them. Someone had called about a suspicious person, and when police went to check on the call, the person ended up being the man they were looking for.

Keilon Warren is in jail, facing a murder charge. And after consulting with the district attorney Tuesday, there are also plans to charge him with tampering with evidence and felony possession of a firearm.

Police believe Warren shot a man who family has identified as Todd Neal. Neal was the passenger in a car and called 911, saying he was being chased and shot at Monday.

The driver of the car also called 911 said said they were heading to the Burleson Police Department. They made it to the station, but Neal died from injuries sustained after he was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.

Family members told CBS 11 Neal’s girlfriend was expecting to deliver a baby at any time.

The city has not yet released the affidavit on Warren. and has no plans to release the 911 call made by the victim.