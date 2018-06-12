KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

Bush is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

Chief of Staff Jean Becker says the nation’s 41st president wants a low-key day and “no presents.”

Several of his children are in town, including former President George W. Bush.

Bush is spending the summer in Kennebunkport without his wife of 73 years.

Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush. She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ilPN2tmHIG — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2018

The former first lady died on April 17 at the age of 92. Her 93rd birthday would’ve been last Friday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)