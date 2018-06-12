  • CBS 11On Air

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

Bush is relaxing at his home in Kennebunkport on Tuesday, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

While hospitalized former President George H.W. Bush sends a tweet that he’s “Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning.” (credit: George H.W. Bush/Twitter)

Chief of Staff Jean Becker says the nation’s 41st president wants a low-key day and “no presents.”

Several of his children are in town, including former President George W. Bush.

Bush is spending the summer in Kennebunkport without his wife of 73 years.

The former first lady died on April 17 at the age of 92. Her 93rd birthday would’ve been last Friday.

