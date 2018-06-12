  • CBS 11On Air

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Funeral services have been finalized for firefighter Richard “Andy” Loller, Jr. who died last weekend while fighting wildfire in West Texas.

The funeral is scheduled for Friday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m. in North Side Baptist Church, at 910 N. Main St. in Weatherford.

Parker County Fire Marshal Kurt Harris will officiate the service.

Richard Andy Loller Jr. (Weatherford Fire Dept.)

Andy Loller, Jr. was 42 and was assigned to Station 36 on A-Shift, the City of Weatherford said. He served a total of 16 years in fire service, 12 years with the Hudson Oaks Fire Department and four years with the City of Weatherford Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, two children, mother and sister.

“We are humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support,” said family representative Lindsey Winburn. “We ask for privacy during this time as we mourn the loss of a husband, father, son and brother.”

Loller, a 13-year veteran of the fire service, suffered a medical emergency while on the side of the mountain where he was actively conducting firefighting operations, according to Assistant Fire Chief Johnathan Peacock.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in honor of Andy.

 

