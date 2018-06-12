(CBS11) – This has got to be one of the most popular punk/reggae pop bands ever, with more emphasis on reggae than punk.

Formed in 1977, The Police included Sting (born Gordon Sumner) on vocals and bass, Andy Summers (lead guitar) and Stewart Copeland (drums). They first hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1979 with “Roxanne,” followed up by “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” in 1980 and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” in 1981.

By fall of 1981, they had their highest rated song in “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” which got all the way to #3 (and a #1 hit on the mainstream rock charts).

In the summer of 1983, they had their only #1 hit but it was a big one: “Every Breath You Take.” Written by Sting and produced by the group and Hugh Padgham, it was released on May 20, 1983. It topped the American charts for eight consecutive weeks and remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 20 consecutive weeks.

The song was nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Song Of The Year, Best Pop Performance By A Duo or Group With Vocals, and Record Of The Year, winning in the first two categories.

It was also #1 in Canada, Ireland, South Africa and the U.K.

Running 3:56 as a “single” version, the lyrics go like this:

Every breath you take

Every move you make

Every bond you break

Every step you take

I’ll be watching you

Every single day

Every word you say

Every game you play

Every night you stay

I’ll be watching you

Oh can’t you see

You belong to me

My poor heart aches

With every step you take

Every move you make

Every vow you break

Every smile you fake

Every claim you stake

I’ll be watching you

This was the most popular song of the summer of 1983.

Enjoy!!