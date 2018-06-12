  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:Google Maps, Local TV, marijuana, marijuana bust, marijuana plants, marijuana seizure, Navarro County Sheriff's Department

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The biggest marijuana seizure Navarro County authorities can remember happened Tuesday.

A tip sent the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department to a remote area where investigators found approximately 17,500 marijuana plants.

abust More Than 17,000 Marijuana Plants Seized In Navarro County

Navarro County marijuana bust (J.D. Miles – CBS11)

The marijuana field was growing in such a remote location, the sheriff’s office still hasn’t determined who owns the property.

But Sheriff Elmer Turner said he doesn’t believe the owner was aware of a large marijuana farm that may have been secretly operating for four years.

Sheriff Turner said he figured that out by using old Google Maps to look at aerial photos of the site off County Road 30 between Angus and Corsicana.

A tip led authorities to this location where they flew a drone over the site confirmed the marijuana field.

The seizure began at 5:30 Tuesday morning.

The marijuana plants were found growing about a half mile off the road.

They were gathered up and loaded onto a truck and be stored as evidence if anyone is prosecuted.

Sheriff Turner said there’s evidence that people were at times living on the property.

“We found numerous campsites there at the scene we found food products we found camping gear we found everything that would be necessary to be able to exist here and tend those plants as the growing operation was being conducted,” said Sheriff Turner.

There’s a creek that runs through the field so the drug growers even created an irrigation system to water the plants.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s