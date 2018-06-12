  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, elvis andrus, MLB, Texas Rangers

ROUND ROCK (AP) – Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus has played in his first game since his right elbow was fractured when he got hit by a pitch two months ago.

Andrus started an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on Monday night. He went 0 for 3 at the plate and had four assists on defense while playing five innings.

Andrus got hit on his throwing elbow by a fastball from hard-throwing reliever Keynan Middleton in the ninth inning of a 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on April 11.

This is the first time in his 10-season career that Andrus has been on the disabled list. Monday was the first day he was eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day DL, though he is expected to play several rehab games. He is scheduled to be the designated hitter when the RoughRiders play a midday game Tuesday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s