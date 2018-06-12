  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are on the lookout for two men who shot a girl and her teenage brother during an attempted robbery.

The shooting happened after midnight in the Rochester Park neighborhood, just east of Interstate-45.

Police say the girl, who is believed to be 12 or 13-years-old, and her 15-year-old brother were riding along with their older brother and his girlfriend, who had set up a meeting with two men on Craigslist to sell a cell phone.

The sale didn’t go as planned and investigators say the men tried to rob the teens. The older brother attempted to speed from the scene but the robbers shot at the car as he drove away.

The younger siblings, who were in the back seat of a car, were hit by bullets. Their brother was able to drive to Lamar Street and call for help. The young girl was rushed to Children’s Medical Center — her exact injuries aren’t known but officials say they are serious. Her 15-year-old brother was grazed by a bullet and was treated at Baylor Medical Center.

Police are still looking for the robbers and haven’t given a description of the suspects.

