welcome home prank (Barbara Nielsen - Facebook)

(CBSDFW.COM) – The joke is on Mom and many people, including Mom, are laughing.

When Barbara Nielsen got home from a business trip, her husband and son were at the baggage claim area waiting for her.

Her son Damien greeted her with a big smile and a sign that said, “Welcome Home From Prison Mom.”

Nielsen was not in prison. She said she works for a manufacturing company in Arkansas.

Her Facebook post on the matter read: “Brandon is a jerk, lol. This is the sign Daimen was holding when I got off the plane.”

 

