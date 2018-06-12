(CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been one year since Lincoln Riley has taken over as the Oklahoma Sooners head football coach.

Riley no longer has the talents of Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield at quarterback. Mayfield was drafted number one overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The focus is now on Kyler Murray from Allen. Not only is Murray competing to be the Sooners starting quarterback, but he’s also the first-round draft pick of the Oakland A’s.

A slot that will pay Murray close to $5 million. But the A’s are going to allow Murray to play football this Fall.

“I was excited for him,” Riley told CBS 11’s Bill Jones about Murray being drafted by the A’s. “To go there in the top 10, what a thrill for him and his family.”

So, how does that affect the Sooners football team?

“Not much,” Riley added. “He’s there with us now this summer. He’s getting ready to play football. So, it doesn’t feel any different.”