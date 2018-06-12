DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 obtained the arrest affidavit for Jessica Pratt, the day after Dallas Police arrested the 26-year-old for the hit-and-run death of popular Deep Ellum bartender Ian Brooks.

According to a witness who was in the front passenger seat of Pratt’s car at the time, Pratt was high on drugs.

Pratt is facing a felony charge of “accident involving death,” after turning herself in on Monday.

Ian Brooks was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle in the Northbound lanes of I-75 around 3:40 a.m. when Pratt allegedly crashed into him from behind.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pratt was on her way back to work at Walmart after a break with a friend and continued on to work after the incident.

Pratt’s friend, Shrday Rogers, convinced her to go back to the scene and talk to police.

But the story she told police did not match up with evidence investigators would later gather. Pratt told police another car had struck Brooks first and then she hit him when he was already down in the road.

Rogers, told police Pratt was driving too fast and smoking PCP at the time and was on “powder and green” which narcotics officers say means cocaine and marijuana.

When police later asked Rogers if Pratt was telling the truth at the accident scene, Rogers said, “I don’t feel that she did.”

Rogers told police when she felt two bumps, the first bump was from hitting the motorcycle and the second bump was from hitting Brooks.

Rogers also said the day after the crash, Pratt contacted a civil attorney to try to collect money from the crash. Rogers said Pratt told her, “the city is going to pay us.”

When police examined Pratt’s car, they found a tire mark on the front license plate that matched Brooks’ motorcycle.

