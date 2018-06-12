  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for three men caught on surveillance camera stealing a safe from a local business.

screen shot 2018 06 12 at 4 50 06 pm Trio Wanted In Dallas Business Burglary

Dallas safe burglars (surveillance)

Police said on Tuesday, May 29 around 5:00 a.m., the suspects walked up to the front porch of the business in the 3700 block of Northwest Highway before covering their faces and going inside the closed business.

The suspects went into the office and took a safe containing expensive jewelry and other valuables. Police said the suspects, in their 30s or 40s, were possibly in a black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this crime can contact Detective Kofi Sapon-Amoah at 214-670-6037.

