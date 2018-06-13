  • CBS 11On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — “Dukes of Hazard” star John Schneider is free hours after he was jailed for an alimony dispute.

The 58-year-old Schneider was released from the Los Angeles County Jail on Tuesday when his three-day sentence was cut short because of overcrowding.

john schneider 473694484 Actor John Schneider Released From Jail In Alimony Dispute

John Schneider at Motor City Comic Con, at Suburban Collection Showplace on May 16, 2015 in Novi, Michigan. (credit: Monica Morgan/WireImage)

The “Smallville” star told Fox News he cannot afford the payments to his estranged wife Elvira “Elly” Schneider. She filed for divorce in 2014 after 21 years of marriage; they have one daughter together.

Schneider said he’s “disheartened” with the system.

Schneider still faces the payments and community service.

Schneider played Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazard” from 1979 to 1985 and currently stars as James “Jim” Cryer on Tyler Perry’s television series “The Haves and the Have Nots” on the OWN network.

