BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A baby boy named Ashton was born Tuesday, one day after his father, Todd Neal, Jr. was shot and killed in the passenger seat of a car during a road rage incident in Burleson.

Neal was on his way to be with his girlfriend for the birth of their son when the shooting happened

The GoFundMe account set up for the baby said, “Baby Ashton was brought into this world June 12, 2018 never having the chance to meet his father… Todd and Jalyn had been looking forward to this exciting day to come for the past 9 months, and now Jalyn’s world has been turned upside down.”

Police said they first got a 911 call from someone who said they were in a vehicle being chased by another vehicle while being shot at.

The caller said they were on their way to the Burleson Police Department and when they got there, police said the passenger had been shot.

Burleson police say they have charged a suspect with murder.



The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department identified that suspect as Keilon Warren, 28, whose previous criminal history includes charges of marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.