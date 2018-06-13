RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson church removed a controversial title from a series of weekly faith sessions, and apologized for the controversy the title created. Greenville Avenue Church of Christ promoted a Wednesday night Summer Series as Dangerous isms.

The topics under the heading of Dangerous isms included Pessimism, Materialism and Alcoholism.

But also included on the list was the following: Islamism, Judaism, Liberalism and Atheism.

Residents like Dobrina Ustun saw the fliers in her neighborhood, and didn’t like what she saw.

“To me, it speaks hate. Unless they come out and put out a statement on exactly what they mean, it sounds like hate,” Ustun said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Church elders apologized for the “Dangerous ism” label.

“Dangerous-isms was wrong. It was a mistake .It was and is never our desire to disparage any community,” the written statement offered.

The new title of the series is, “Presenting Every Man Perfect in Christ Jesus.”