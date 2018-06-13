HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The developer of a school-shooting video game is defending the product and vowing to continue selling it online as parents of slain children and other mass shooting victims work to get the game wiped off the internet.

Acid Software recently set up two websites for the “Active Shooter” game after it was removed from the webpages of video game marketplace Steam and crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

Active Shooter lets you play as a SWAT team member or an active shooter in various scenarios and includes school settings complete with rows of desks, a school gym and hallways lined with lockers.

The original removal of the game followed complaints by anti-gun violence advocates including parents of children killed in school shootings in Parkland, Florida, and Newtown, Connecticut.

Andrew Pollack, the father of 18-year-old Meadow Pollack, who was killed on the third floor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, said “sick people” were behind the game’s creation and release.

Acid said on Twitter it would not be censored and cited free expression rights.

The new sites were not working Wednesday and it wasn’t clear why. Representatives of Acid and the company hosting the new websites did not return messages.

