ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Video of brown water pouring into the Moore family bathtub in Ellis County was so eye-catching it racked up more than 26,000 views on social media within 24 hours.

“It’s disgusting,” said Stella, the couple’s 3-year-old daughter.

She was preparing to take a bath with her younger sister Tuesday night, a routine she usually enjoys.

“Yea, but that bath? That bath water is crazy,” she said.

Jacob Moore says he noticed the brown water and decided to document it on video.

He saved a small sample, too.

“It looks like chocolate milk, smells like death,” he said.

Wednesday morning, he filled a mason jar with another sample that appeared cloudy white, after he says the water company told him it was safe to drink.

“You can see there’s floating solids in there,” he said.

The quality and availability of water has been inconsistent, the Moores say, since they moved into their Ellis County home three years ago.

“Whether we have water or not is just kind of the normal – oh, is it gonna come on today? Is it gonna be brown?” said Stephanie Moore.

The Moores aren’t the only ones frustrated.

Neighbors have united on Facebook, sharing pictures and stories of their dirty water, too.

It comes from the Carroll Water Company, a family business operating out of a home in the Red Oak area.

No one answered the door Wednesday evening.

When CBS11 called the business number, a woman said she had no comment and hung up.

“They laugh and hang up and don’t respond,” said Jacob Moore. “We never get boil notices. We never get anything.”

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which oversees water quality, says the company did notify it yesterday it had turned off the water to conduct a water line repair.

In a statement, the agency said it “has not received any recent complaints regarding brown or cloudy water” and only two complaints in the last five years about the Carroll Water Co.

Two different customers, though, showed us complaints sent to TCEQ e-mail addresses, complaining the water “can’t be consumed” and that “this issues has gone on way to long (sic).”

The Moores says they’ve contacted numerous agencies, but never felt like anyone was listening until they posted their video online.

“We have children that need to bathe,” said Jacob. “I just want to have reliable clean source of water in my home.”