Picture of an exhaust pipe of a diesel car taken on March 1, 2013 in Quimper, northwestern France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)(Photo: FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

WINSTEAD, Minn. (AP) — A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck’s oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.

Firefighters used a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at last weekend’s Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis. Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook.

KARE-TV reports that it’s unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor: The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out.

