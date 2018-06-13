Filed Under:Bulgaria, Cow, Local TV, Paul McCartney, pregnant cow, Serbia, Twitter

BULGARIA (CBSDFW.COM) – A cow from Bulgaria avoided a death sentence with a little help from Sir Paul McCartney, the former Beatle.

Penka wandered off to neighboring Serbia for two weeks last month.

screen shot 2018 06 13 at 4 54 26 pm Former Beatle Helps Save Wayward Cow In Bulgaria

Penka the cow (CBS Newspath)

Authorities threatened to put her down because European rules state any animal entering the bloc from outside must have proper veterinary approvals.

Penka didn’t have that approval.

But thousands of people signed a petition to save her and Paul McCartney tweeted her story adding, “I think it would be really nice to see this pregnant cow given a reprieve.  She’s done nothing wrong.”

Authorities ran tests on Penka that showed she’s healthy, so the story had a happy ending.

She’s headed hom and should be able to rejoin her herd soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s