BULGARIA (CBSDFW.COM) – A cow from Bulgaria avoided a death sentence with a little help from Sir Paul McCartney, the former Beatle.

Penka wandered off to neighboring Serbia for two weeks last month.

Authorities threatened to put her down because European rules state any animal entering the bloc from outside must have proper veterinary approvals.

Penka didn’t have that approval.

But thousands of people signed a petition to save her and Paul McCartney tweeted her story adding, “I think it would be really nice to see this pregnant cow given a reprieve. She’s done nothing wrong.”

I think it would be really nice to see this pregnant cow given a reprieve. She’s done nothing wrong. Join us if you agree. https://t.co/XwKKceWvig pic.twitter.com/z32ZaDG3zx — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 8, 2018

Authorities ran tests on Penka that showed she’s healthy, so the story had a happy ending.

She’s headed hom and should be able to rejoin her herd soon.