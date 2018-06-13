  • CBS 11On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A raccoon that appeared to be stranded on a ledge after climbing more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter’s progress at it climbed the UBS Tower on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some. The animal settled on a ledge more than 20 stories up for several hours — napping and peering in office windows.

Then around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the raccoon started climbing again, moving from window to window, until it reached the corner of the building, and then the roof at around 2:30 a.m.

The ascension had many worried the animal would plummet to its death, since a rescue by humans was too dangerous.

St. Paul Animal Control put a trap and cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon. The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, “I made a big mistake.” Many feared for the raccoon’s safety.

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge Tuesday morning.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

