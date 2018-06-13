  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (AP) – Diana Taurasi scored 21 points, Brittney Griner added 18 before fouling out late and the Phoenix Mercury won their sixth straight with a 75-72 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Taurasi made all 10 of her free throws, including three straight on one possession to tie it at 69 after Skylar Diggins-Smith was called for a technical foul. Phoenix (8-3) was 20 of 22 at the line.

Camille Little was fouled after an offensive rebound and she made both free throws to give Phoenix a 73-72 lead. After a timeout with 15.6 seconds left, Aerial Powers missed an open jumper and Diggins-Smith stepped out of bounds after getting an offensive rebound. Briann January made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left and Diggins-Smith hit the back of the rim at the buzzer.

Dallas Wings Vs. Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury shoots the ball against the Dallas Wings on May 18, 2018 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. (credit: Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Neither team made a field goal in the final three minutes.

Diggins-Smith, the WNBA scoring leader at 23 points per game, was held to 16 points for Dallas (4-4). The Wings scored 16 of their 32 second-half points at the free-throw line.

