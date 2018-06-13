DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, working with the Highland Park Department of Public Safety, arrested George Guo, 56 for the capital murder of Dr. Katherine Bascone in June 1988.

The DA’s office said Guo sexually assaulted and strangled Dr. Bascone on June 19, 1988 in Highland Park.

Dr. Bascone was 28 years old when she was attacked.

Due to her strangulation, Dr. Bascone suffered an anoxic brain injury which left her blind, unable to control her extremities, confined to bed, in need of rehabilitation and needing lifetime assistive/nursing care.

On February 22, 2018, while in hospice care, Dr. Bascone died of her injuries.

Guo, a graduate of UT Southwestern Medical School and a former medical doctor, had relocated to the Houston area. The Highland Park Department of Public Safety in conjunction with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the Harris District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, the Houston Police Department SWAT team, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department arrested Guo on Wednesday without incident in Houston.

Guo will be brought back to Dallas County, where he will be booked on a single charge of capital murder.

Guo, a registered sex offender, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole and is eligible for the death penalty.

He was convicted in 1991 for a home burglary in Highland Park where he broke into apartment of a 19-year-old SMU student and began to sexually assault her when the police were able to break down the door of the apartment and catch Guo in the act. A licensed medical doctor at the time, police found Guo is possession of a ski mask, military tear gas (mace), screwdrivers, a glass cutter, condoms, and multiple syringes filled with hospital grade sedatives.

In 1999, in Meadows Place, Texas, a suburb of Houston, Guo was caught breaking into the home where a juvenile female lived with the intent to commit sexual assault. He was convicted of burglary with intent to commit sexual assault and sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was released from prison in 2013.