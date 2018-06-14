DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors in Dallas say an ex-physician was charged in the death of a woman left incapacitated after being sexually assaulted and strangled in 1988.

Dallas County jail records show 56-year-old George Guo was being held Thursday on a capital murder charge with a $5 million bond.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office says Guo was arrested Wednesday in Houston for the June 1988 attack on Dr. Katherine Bascone in Highland Park.

The attack left the 28-year-old unable to control her extremities, confined to bed, in need of rehabilitation and needing lifetime assistive/nursing care. She died in earlier this year.

Authorities say DNA testing was part of the investigation.

Guo, a registered sex offender, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole and is eligible for the death penalty.

He was convicted in 1991 for a home burglary in Highland Park where he broke into apartment of a 19-year-old SMU student and began to sexually assault her when the police were able to break down the door of the apartment and catch Guo in the act. A licensed medical doctor at the time, police found Guo is possession of a ski mask, military tear gas (mace), screwdrivers, a glass cutter, condoms, and multiple syringes filled with hospital grade sedatives.

In 1999, in Meadows Place, Texas, a suburb of Houston, Guo was caught breaking into the home where a juvenile female lived with the intent to commit sexual assault. He was convicted of burglary with intent to commit sexual assault and sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was released from prison in 2013.