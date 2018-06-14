  • CBS 11On Air

ROCKPORT (AP) – Country star George Strait leads a new tourism campaign for Hurricane Harvey-damaged Rockport and Fulton nearly 10 months after the storm devastated the area he sometimes calls home.

Officials with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce say Strait, who’s owned a house in the community for years, participated free of charge.

Strait is part of the “Find Yourself in Rockport-Fulton” radio and TV campaign to encourage tourists to return to the area hard-hit when Harvey made landfall in August. Strait talks about one of his favorite places is the “Rockport-Fulton area on the coast.”

He visited the area last September, joining Gov. Greg Abbott, to encourage residents.

The TV commercials start this month in San Antonio and Austin. The radio spots will air in the Texas Hill Country and New Braunfels.

