AUGUSTA, Kansas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kansas family got quite the surprise Wednesday morning when they went outside and found a fawn in their pool.

In the video, it looks like the fawn is struggling to stay afloat while it’s mother is nearby.

Diana Burress was shooting the video as Walter Burress hurried over to the fawn, pulled it from the pool and carried it a few feet to safety.

It was soon reunited with its mother.