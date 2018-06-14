LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – William Booker III was known as Will to friends and customers at T’s Bar & Grill in Lewisville. The 36-year-old DJ and musician loved his motorcycle.

But conflict over his motorcycle may have led to his death, according to Lewisville Police.

Late Tuesday evening, Booker tried to leave his girlfriend’s apartment, but his bike was blocked by a vehicle. According to police reports, the driver of the car exchanged words with Booker. As Booker rode away, the suspect followed.

About a half mile from the apartment, paramedics found Booker fatally injured from a gunshot to the back. He was a few yards from T’s Bar & Grill. “A parking space. This is all about a parking space,” said Lewisville Police Captain Mike Moore.

Detectives indicate the two men were visiting separate apartments in the same building inside the Park Timbers Apartments.

Initial reports said Booker kicked the car belonging to the man he argued with. As Booker sped away on his motorcycle, the suspect followed him. At approximately 11:42 pm Tuesday night, the driver started shooting. The gunfire was along SH 121 and Oakwood.

“We feel confident there were cars in the area that saw this happen. If any witnesses saw this happen, give us a license plate, a direction of travel, or anyone who knows this individual who operated this vehicle,” said Moore.

Police have a vague car and suspect description — a dark-colored car, possibly a Dodge model. Patrons of T’s Bar have planned another memorial for Booker for Friday night.