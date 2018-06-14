Filed Under:deputy press secretary, Local TV, President Donald Trump, Press Secretary, Raj Shah, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Sarah Sanders, Trump administration, White House communications

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Two of the most visible members of the Trump administration are planning their departures, the latest sign of upheaval in a White House marked by turmoil.

sarah sanders 967860512 Sarah Sanders, Raj Shah Both Planning To Leave The White House

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders listens during a White House daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House June 5, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Press secretary Sarah Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah are both heading for the exits, according to sources inside the White House and close to the administration. Sanders, who has become a confidante of President Trump since the departure of former communications director Hope Hicks, has told friends that she plans to leave the administration at the end of the year.

raj shah 958506730 Sarah Sanders, Raj Shah Both Planning To Leave The White House

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2018. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Shah is also considering his exit, but he has not yet settled on an exact date. Neither Sanders nor Shah responded to repeated requests for comment before this story was published. When reached Wednesday evening, both declined to comment on the record, and Sanders tweeted that she is “honored to work for @POTUS.”

Several other lower-level positions in the communications department left vacant in recent weeks are likely to remain unfilled, with more departures expected in the coming weeks, according to a former official.

