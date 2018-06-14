COLLEGE STATION (AP) – Texas A&M University is facing criticism for being too lenient in its handling of sexual assault allegations.

A female student last week accused the school via Twitter of not doing enough to punish her alleged attacker. He was found responsible for misconduct in a Title IX ruling and suspended for one semester. The victim says that man has since rejoined the university’s swim team.

The victim’s tweet prompted others to come forward and complain about the university’s response to similar allegations.

An online petition Tuesday asked the university to strengthen its policies for dealing with sexual assault allegations. More than 1,000 people have signed the letter as of Thursday afternoon.

Texas A&M has declined to comment on individual cases but says students are sanctioned if found responsible for sexual misconduct.

