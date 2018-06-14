  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:College Station, Sex Assault, Texas A&M University, Title IX, Twitter

COLLEGE STATION (AP) – Texas A&M University is facing criticism for being too lenient in its handling of sexual assault allegations.

A female student last week accused the school via Twitter of not doing enough to punish her alleged attacker. He was found responsible for misconduct in a Title IX ruling and suspended for one semester. The victim says that man has since rejoined the university’s swim team.

The victim’s tweet prompted others to come forward and complain about the university’s response to similar allegations.

An online petition Tuesday asked the university to strengthen its policies for dealing with sexual assault allegations. More than 1,000 people have signed the letter as of Thursday afternoon.

Texas A&M has declined to comment on individual cases but says students are sanctioned if found responsible for sexual misconduct.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s