By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:Local TV, Plano Police, retirement village, Senior Citizens, Surveillance Video, theft, woman in disguise

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman dressed as a caregiver is targeting senior citizens in North Texas.

Plano Police said she stole from an assisted living center.

Whether she is caregiver of some kind or just dressing the part, it’s still just as concerning to Plano Police who shared security camera video in hopes of finding her.

screen shot 2018 06 14 at 4 01 48 pm Woman Dressed As Caregiver Wanted For Stealing From Senior Citizens

theft suspect in Plano (surveillance)

The surveillance images released by police show the suspect walking out of a Target after using a credit card stolen from an 85-year-old Alma Bates.

Bates has a room in the independent living section of a Plano retirement village.

She was getting her hair done at the facility on May 30 when her daughter called and said someone was using her credit card around the area.

Bates went back to her room where she says a billfold containing a debit and credit card as well as some cash was missing.

alady Woman Dressed As Caregiver Wanted For Stealing From Senior Citizens

Alma Bates – theft victim (J.D. Miles – CBS11)

“I’m mad you know. People don’t have any business coming in and stealing what you got,” said Bates.

The retirement facility says the suspect doesn’t work but may have gone unnoticed because of her scrubs.

“If she is wearing the hospital scrubs and if she is in some type of a healthcare provider type occupation then potentially he she’s done this to other elderly victims as well,” said Plano Police Officer David Tilley.

It’s believed Bates may have inadvertently left the door to her room unlocked which is how the thief got inside.

If anyone recognizes the suspect there’s a reward of up to $5,000 for an arrest and conviction.

