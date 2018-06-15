DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Locked up, drugged, beaten and forced to perform sex acts for money. Two people are facing charges for keeping sex-trafficking victims in a west Dallas home.

The house where police busted the sex-trafficking ring is now empty and surrounded by bags of trash. Authorities said there were locks and cameras to keep the women from leaving.

Desmond Bethany and Bailey Jane Hance were arrested Monday evening for conspiracy to engage in sex-trafficking through force, fraud or coercion.

“I’ve seen him, but not recently. Because they’re night people. I’m day people,” said neighbor Sandra. “It shocked me. Being next door.”

The criminal complaint said one victim was able to escape when she jumped into an ice cream truck and begged the driver to take her to police.

Sandra says Bethany and Hance seemed secretive. “They wouldn’t even say ‘hi’ or nothing,” she said. “Yeah, it struck me as odd. They didn’t want to be bothered.”

Court documents revealed Bethany raped some of the women and beat them with his fists and with items like boxing gloves and clothes hangers. According to the documents, it was punishment for not making enough money.

Sandra was home when authorities raided the house.

“They had an armored tank that busted the gate down. There were rifles, and they had suited police,” said Sandra.

Records obtained by CBS 11 revealed Bethany was arrested in 2012 and 2014 for trafficking.