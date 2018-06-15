CLEVELAND (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — American Greetings, the world’s biggest’s producer of greeting cards, has apologized for a Father’s Day card that drew criticism for depicting an African-American couple over the words “Baby Daddy.”

The card in question, initially sold at thousands of big box, drug and grocery stores across the country, shows a black couple kissing with the phrase “Baby Daddy” in the forefront. The inside of the card reads: “You’re a wonderful husband and father — and I’m so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father’s Day.”

Saying that the card was “created for, and addressed to, a loving husband” American Greetings admitted the front page could be taken out of context. A company spokesperson said, “We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from all retailer shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused.”

Thank you for raising this concern and bringing it to our attention. This card was intended to be a playful husband card, but we have notified the product team that it missed the mark. Please accept our sincerest apologies and know we will do better in the future. — American Greetings (@amgreetings) June 13, 2018

Retailer Target saw the discussion on social media and asked American Greetings to remove the card from 900 of their stores where it was available. Spokesman Joshua Thomas says it was never the company’s intent to offend.

American Greetings says the front page communicated “an unintentional meaning that is out-of-touch and offensive.” Communications director Patrice Molnar says the company is adding steps to its product review process “to ensure cards like this are not created.”