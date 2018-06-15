BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators with the Burleson Police Department now say they believe a deadly shooting Monday was over drugs instead of a random act of road rage, as what was previously stated.

As police continue to investigate the murder of Todd Neal Jr., investigators believe his death was the result of a targeted encounter over drugs. A witness had previously told police Neal was killed due to road rage.

Keilon Warren was arrested and charged with Neal’s murder.

According to the investigation, there was an initial confrontation in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard in Fort Worth. Neal was the passenger in a black Lexus in the encounter with a burgundy Chrysler 300 driven by Warren.

Police say during the encounter, Warren fired gunshots towards the Lexus. Police do not believe Neal or the driver were injured during this initial shooting.

Warren and another vehicle, described in the 911 call as a black Chevrolet pickup truck, began chasing the Lexus near Sycamore School Road and I-35 toward Burleson.

According to police, the Lexus stopped on the service road near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Renfro Street where there was a second confrontation. Neal was shot during this confrontation.

The Lexus fled the scene and eventually stopped in front of the Burleson Police Department. Neal was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

Police say Warren abandoned the burgundy Chrysler 300 near Darrin and Arnold Street in Burleson and was picked up by a silver Chrysler. He was soon stopped behind the Burleson Police Department where he was taken into custody for murder.

The 911 calls made by the driver of the Lexus were released Tuesday. The driver told police someone was chasing him and that he had no idea why. He also said he didn’t know who was chasing him.

Driver: “I have a car following me, trailing me. I don’t know who they are. They started shooting at us. My friend is shot dead right beside me sir, ma’am. They shot… I’m headed to the police department.” Operator: “Where are you at, sir?” Driver: I’m coming down Summercrest. The car is still following me. They have a gun, ma’am, and they are firing at my the car. My friend is dead beside me, ma’am.”

According to police, the vehicles involved in the incident were searched by authorities. A home in Fort Worth was also searched.

Marijuana was found inside the black Lexus, where Neal was a passenger, and inside the home. Authorities also found several fake Texas identification cards, fraudulent credit cards and checks, and a large amount of cash inside the home, as well.

The investigation into Neal’s murder is still ongoing.