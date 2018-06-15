FRISCO, TX - JUNE 14: Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) walks to the locker room after the Dallas Cowboys mini camp practice on June 14, 2018 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, according to a league spokesperson.

Irving will be allowed to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

He will return to the team’s active roster on Monday, October 1 after the Cowboys’ game against the Detroit Lions.

The defensive lineman was suspended last June for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Dallas will open up its regular season on September 9 against the Carolina Panthers.