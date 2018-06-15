  • CBS 11On Air

CHESTER, United Kingdom (CBSDFW.COM) – A critically endangered chimpanzee was born at Chester Zoo – the first in almost a decade.

The female baby was born on June 4 to a 24-year-old Western chimpanzee named ZeeZee, who was also born at the zoo in northern England.

It increased the chimpanzee population at Chester Zoo to 20.

The birth follows a scientific project, spanning several years, which has examined genetics and identified the chimps at Chester as a critically important breeding population.

The baby is in good health and inseparable from her doting mother.

It is estimated there could be as few as 18,000 Western chimpanzees remaining in the wild.

