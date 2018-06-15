  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:dallas police officer, Fred Foster, Grand Prairie Police, Local TV, Pellet Gun, Vandalism

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department has arrested a vandalism suspect who allegedly used a pellet gun to shoot out doors and windows on businesses along Main Street.

Less than 24 hours after CBS11 aired a story on the matter, detectives arrested Fred Foster, 38, at his Dallas home.

afoster Dallas Officer Helps Get Suspected Grand Prairie Vandal Off Streets

Fred Foster

A Dallas Police officer saw the story on TV and recognized the vehicle.

actual suspect vehicle Dallas Officer Helps Get Suspected Grand Prairie Vandal Off Streets

vandal suspect vehicle (Grand Prairie Police)

The officer helped Grand Prairie detectives with the identification and location of the suspect.

Foster was arrested without incident and faces felony criminal mischief charges, a possession of narcotics charge as well as a burglary charge out of Mesquite.

He is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center where a bond has not been set yet.

The pellet gun believed to be used in the vandalism was inside the truck.

pellet gun Dallas Officer Helps Get Suspected Grand Prairie Vandal Off Streets

vandal’s pellet gun (Grand Prairie Police)

Grand Prairie Police said they had received 21 reports of windows being shot out along Main Street within the past four months.

It happens so often several businesses have stopped repairing the damage.

