Filed Under:firefighters, house fire, Local TV, Richardson Fire Department

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A house in Richardson burned to the ground shortly after 4:00 p.m. Friday.

It happened in the 1100 block of Midway near Wake Drive.

house1 Fire Destroys Richardson Home

Richardson house fire (Chopper 11)

The Richardson Fire Department told CBS11, besides the house, items in the back of the home and a tree caught fire as well.

At one point flames spread to a neighbor’s house, but firefighters were able to knock that down very quickly.

One person who was inside at the time was being evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

No firefighters were hurt.

It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

screen shot 2018 06 15 at 5 16 57 pm Fire Destroys Richardson Home

Richardson house fire (Chopper11)

