WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and loved ones will gather today to say goodbye to the Weatherford firefighter who died in the line of duty while battling wildfires in West Texas.

Funeral services for Richard “Andy” Loller Jr. will be held this morning, after a walking procession to North Side Baptist Church.

Loller was one of two firefighters from Weatherford deployed to the Scenic Loop Complex fires as part of a state strike team. He was with a crew fighting a fire in the Davis Mountains when he suffered some type of “medical emergency”.

The firefighter had been flown by helicopter off the mountain and to a local hospital. He was stabilized and was being flown by medical airplane to a hospital in Odessa, but died en route. His body was brought home earlier this week — hundreds of EMS workers, police officers, and firefighters lined the route.

Hundreds are expected in Weatherford to pay their respects to Loller, a career fireman who began his career with the Hudson Oaks Fire Department. He had been with the Weatherford Fire Department for four years and was assigned to Station 36 on the A-Shift.

Funeral services are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the North Side Baptist Church, located at 910 N. Main St. in Weatherford. Parker County Fire Marshal Kurt Harris will officiate the service. There will be a procession past Fire Station 1 after the funeral.

Weatherford Assistant Fire Chief Johnathan Peacock said, “He loved the fire service and he always gave it his all. He will be sorely missed.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in honor of Loller.

Richard “Andy” Loller Jr. was 42-years-old and leaves behind a wife and two children.