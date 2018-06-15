  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baby in Dumpster, Hurst Fire Department, Hurst Police
Hurst police (Hurst PD/Twitter)

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – A live baby was found inside a dumpster in Hurst Friday morning, police say.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of Melbourne Road after around 9:30 a.m. in regards to a medical issue. Officers arrived at the scene and met with a female.

Officers found a live baby inside a dumpster at the scene. Police say the baby appeared to be in good health.

The Hurst Fire Department transported the female and baby to local hospitals. Their identities have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s