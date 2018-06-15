HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – A live baby was found inside a dumpster in Hurst Friday morning, police say.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of Melbourne Road after around 9:30 a.m. in regards to a medical issue. Officers arrived at the scene and met with a female.

Officers found a live baby inside a dumpster at the scene. Police say the baby appeared to be in good health.

The Hurst Fire Department transported the female and baby to local hospitals. Their identities have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.