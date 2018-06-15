WATCH LIVE:Funeral Service For Weatherford Firefighter Richard “Andy” Loller Jr.
(credit: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities have arrested a woman accused of leaving her 7-year-old son in a hot car while she allegedly shoplifted some makeup from a Houston-area Walmart.

Records show Dimitric Knight remained jailed Friday on a charge of endangering a child, with bond at $15,000.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman says authorities detained Knight on Wednesday for allegedly hiding $70 worth of makeup inside her purse. After Knight was arrested, authorities discovered she had left her son in the backseat of her vehicle for more than 40 minutes.

Herman says temperatures were above 90 degrees and only one window was down about 4 inches.

The boy was treated at the scene and later released to a family member.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Knight.

 

 

