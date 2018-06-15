ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The City Of Arlington is getting ready to open its newest library to the public, and it’s unlike any kind of library they’ve ever had before.

“This ain’t your momma’s library for sure,” said Library Administrator Ivonne Kiefer.

The George W. Hawkes library in downtown Arlington is billed as a high tech facility with 3-D printers, shared workspace, computer labs, and even gaming lounges just to name a few of the amenities.

All of it is inspired by technology according to Kiefer.

“We wanted to make this space a 21 century library, and what that means is providing the best top notch technology,” said Kiefer.

The library has been 10 years in the making and was made possible through private and public funding.

It opens to the public at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 16.