Frisco police (Frisco EDC/Twitter)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night and are saying it could possibly be related to road rage.

Police say the shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Gaylord Parkway and John Hickman Parkway when someone in a dark-colored pickup truck opened fire on another driver. The shooter fled the area before authorities arrived.

The driver who was shot was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a female passenger inside the victim’s vehicle, but she wasn’t injured.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored pickup truck with white writing or stickers on the back window and a loud muffler. The vehicle was last seen traveling towards the Dallas North Tollway on John Hickman Parkway.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is urged to contact Frisco police at 972.292.6010.

