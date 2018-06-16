FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old was injured during a fight inside Stonebriar Centre in Frisco late Friday night, police say.

At around 10:45 p.m., Frisco officers responded to the mall regarding a fight where one person was knocked unconscious and was still being assaulted.

The suspects in the fight fled the scene before police arrived. They have not yet been identified.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Little Elm, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He suffered several facial fractures from the fight. He was also released from the hospital Saturday morning.

Police released photos of the suspects in the fight. One of them is described as a black male with long hair and dressed in all black. The other is described as a black male with short hair and was seen wearing an orange shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects is asked to call Frisco police at 972.292.6010.