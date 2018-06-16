MLB Suspends Rangers Chirinos, Dodgers Kemp For FightingRobinson Chirinos was not in the Rangers lineup Friday night for a series opener at home against Colorado, and the team said he was serving his suspension.

Cowboys' David Irving Suspended 4 Games For Violating Substance Abuse PolicyDallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to a league spokesperson.

Robertson To Receive NBA's Lifetime Achievement AwardHall of Famer Oscar Robertson will be honored with the NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.

2018 U.S. Open Leaderboard & UpdatesFollow Round 2 from the U.S. Open. Can players overcome a rough first day at Shinnecock Hills that saw only four players stay under par?