Warm Weekend With Rain On The Way
The rain will cool us down a bit.
Kellogg's Recalls Honey Smacks Due To Salmonella Concerns
Kellogg's is voluntarily recalling some of its Honey Smacks cereal after salmonella infected 73 people in 31 states. Consumers are advised to throw the cereal away.
2 Arrested In Sex-Trafficking Bust In Dallas; 1 Victim Escaped In Ice Cream Truck
Locked up, drugged, beaten and forced to perform sex acts for money. Two people are facing charges for keeping sex-trafficking victims in a west Dallas home.
Latest Headlines
Apple Announces Multi-Year Content Deal With Oprah Winfrey
Apple says it has reached a multiyear deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs for its streaming service.
2,000 Families Separated After Being Caught Crossing Border Illegally
There is no law that requires children be separated from their parents at the border. But a legal settlement from 21 years ago forbids children from being incarcerated.
Latest Headlines
MLB Suspends Rangers Chirinos, Dodgers Kemp For Fighting
Robinson Chirinos was not in the Rangers lineup Friday night for a series opener at home against Colorado, and the team said he was serving his suspension.
Cowboys' David Irving Suspended 4 Games For Violating Substance Abuse Policy
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to a league spokesperson.
Robertson To Receive NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson will be honored with the NBA's Lifetime Achievement Award at the NBA Awards on June 25.
2018 U.S. Open Leaderboard & Updates
Follow Round 2 from the U.S. Open. Can players overcome a rough first day at Shinnecock Hills that saw only four players stay under par?
IHOP Reveals The Mystery Of IHOB: The B Stands For Burgers
The mystery of IHOB has been revealed. IHOP said Monday that it is temporarily changing its branding to IHOB with the B standing for burgers. It's only a marketing campaign.
Special Cows Could Solve Your Milk Indigestion Problems
A2 milk is produced by a subset of cows that produce milk that is lacking a protein which, backers explained, is associated with milk's dyspeptic tendencies.
Disney Releases Trailer For Tim Burton's Live Action "Dumbo"
Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's remake of the classic animated film "Dumbo." The movie is due to soar into theaters in March 2019.
Ludacris Among This Year's Free State Fair Concert Performers
You won't have to shake your money maker if you want to see Ludacris this fall, because the multi-talented rap star is one of several free acts coming to the State Fair of Texas in 2018.
"Stephen King Library" Coming To A Smart Speaker Near You
The "Stephen King Library" is available for free from CBS sister company Simon & Schuster, and offers recommendations from 56 of King's beloved books.
Summit's Rock Climbing Wall Turns Your Exercise Routine Vertical
Are you looking to shake up your exercise routine? At Summit, they're taking workouts vertical.
Travel
Check Out The 5 Best Beach Vacations Along The Atlantic
Take a look at five of the best beach vacations with the widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic coast.
Yellow Rose Classic Car Show
June 16, 2018 at 12:01 am