HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Houston Astros have extended the contract of general manager Jeff Luhnow through the 2023 season and added president of baseball operations to his title.

Luhnow, who was hired by the Astros on Dec. 7, 2011, led a remarkable turnaround in Houston, helping the Astros move from a 100-loss team to winning its first World Series last season.

Luhnow is focused on helping the Astros remain contenders for years to come and says: “While we are proud of what we have accomplished in a short time, we are not done yet.”

The president of baseball operations title was created for Luhnow because owner Jim Crane thought “that was a title that he deserved and earned.”

Financial terms of the deal weren’t released.

The Astros have won 11 in a row after finishing a 10-0 road trip and are currently in first place in the American League West division with a 48-25 record.

