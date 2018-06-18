FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – New videos obtained by CBS11 show the vicious beating of a teenager over the weekend inside a Frisco shopping mall.

The videos show the beginning of the attack, repeated assaults on the victims and the most seriously injured teen being carried away by onlookers before any mall security arrived.

Josh Johnson and his family met with Frisco Police detectives Monday after an arrest in the Stonebriar Centre that left the 16-year-old with fractured bones around his eye and stitches in his head.

“We were the main entrance I was just standing there and all of a sudden I got hit right there,” said Johnson. “It was crazy.”

The family shared new videos they’ve received of the assault from the many onlookers who watched the attack happen, but never tried to stop it.

“No one was thinking,” said Marie Johnson, Josh’s mother. “Nobody used their brain that night, people videotaping and no one helped us to assist this person. It’s my son, but at the end of the day as a human being so where is the regard for human life?”

Police believe the teenager was jumped after a verbal altercation in a theater over loud talking.

“I guess they’re mad because we were being too loud. Everybody was being loud at the movies,” said Josh.

He says he’s watched videos of his being punched and stomped on while his mother has not.

Two 18-year-olds have been charged in the attack that the victim’s mother also blames on the apparent absence of mall security officers.

The mall released the following statement on the incident.

We are extremely disheartened by the isolated incident that happened on Friday night at Stonebriar Centre. During the time of the altercation, our security officers were patrolling and monitoring the property, and reacted immediately to provide aid to the victim and resolve the situation. We are grateful for our relationship with the Frisco Police Department and for their leadership to arrest the individuals responsible. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of our guests and tenants. We are constantly evaluating our security measures and while we never disclose our protocols, we are taking proactive measures following this incident. We continue to provide assistance to the Frisco Police Department on their investigation and ask all questions are directed to them.