Video
Anne Elise Parks' Weather Forecast
Rain chances look to remain in the forecast for most of the week
Autistic Teen Delivers Inspiring Graduation Speech In Plano
A Plano teenager's six-minute graduation speech has reached hundreds of thousands of people and has made a huge impact on the community. The speech was a big accomplishment for the teen who is autistic and, often, non-verbal.
2 Arrested For Fight At Frisco Mall That Injured Teen
Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight broke out at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco Friday evening.
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines
Trevino, Rangers Rally For 4 Runs In 9th, Beat Rockies 13-12
Jose Trevino blooped a two-run single, capping a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that sent the Texas Rangers over the Colorado Rockies 13-12 on Sunday.
Brooks Koepka Repeats As US Open Champ
Brooks Koepka has won a second consecutive U.S. Open, the first player to do so since Curtis Strange in 1989.
Officials Suggest World Cup Celebrations In Mexico Caused Artificial Quake
Mexican officials say sensors detected an earthquake in Mexico City on Sunday morning, and they suggested on Twitter that excited soccer fans may have caused it.
Mexico Shocks Reigning World Cup Champs Germany 1-0
Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup, falling to Mexico 1-0 Sunday.
Latest Videos
Eat
IHOP Reveals The Mystery Of IHOB: The B Stands For Burgers
The mystery of IHOB has been revealed. IHOP said Monday that it is temporarily changing its branding to IHOB with the B standing for burgers. It's only a marketing campaign.
Special Cows Could Solve Your Milk Indigestion Problems
A2 milk is produced by a subset of cows that produce milk that is lacking a protein which, backers explained, is associated with milk's dyspeptic tendencies.
See
Disney Releases Trailer For Tim Burton's Live Action "Dumbo"
Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's remake of the classic animated film "Dumbo." The movie is due to soar into theaters in March 2019.
Ludacris Among This Year's Free State Fair Concert Performers
You won't have to shake your money maker if you want to see Ludacris this fall, because the multi-talented rap star is one of several free acts coming to the State Fair of Texas in 2018.
Play
"Stephen King Library" Coming To A Smart Speaker Near You
The "Stephen King Library" is available for free from CBS sister company Simon & Schuster, and offers recommendations from 56 of King's beloved books.
Summit's Rock Climbing Wall Turns Your Exercise Routine Vertical
Are you looking to shake up your exercise routine? At Summit, they're taking workouts vertical.
Check Out The 5 Best Beach Vacations Along The Atlantic
Take a look at five of the best beach vacations with the widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic coast.
More
Cadillac ‘Eat.See.Play’ Giveaway: Summit
June 18, 2018 at 5:00 am