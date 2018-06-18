2 Arrested For Fight At Frisco Mall That Injured TeenTwo teenagers have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after a fight broke out at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco Friday evening.

Dog Waits With Missing Toddler Overnight Until Help ArrivesPolice officers and volunteers searched the cornfield near the girl's home for nearly 12 hours and when they finally found her on Friday morning, they found her Yorkshire terrier, Fat Heath, waiting by her side.

Texas Tech Student Dies In Fall While Studying In RussiaA Texas Tech University student participating in a University of Texas study program in Russia died in a fall.

Family Has Renewed Hope In Search For Missing Hunt County ManThere is new hope in the search for a former Dallas firefighter who went missing one year ago.

5 Dead After Vehicle Fleeing Border Patrol Agents Crashes In South TexasAt least five people are dead and several others hurt as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

Hundreds Of Children Wait In Border Patrol Facility In TexasInside an old warehouse in South Texas, hundreds of children wait away from their parents in a series of cages created by metal fencing.

Driver Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter After 55-Year-Old Dies In CrashA man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after police say he caused a crash that killed a woman early Saturday morning.

Mom Catches Teenage Son Naked In Bed With Junior High CounselorA Harwood Junior High School counselor turned herself in to Bedford police after allegations that she engaged in an improper relationship with a former student.

Autistic Teen Delivers Inspiring Graduation Speech In PlanoA Plano teenager's six-minute graduation speech has reached hundreds of thousands of people and has made a huge impact on the community.